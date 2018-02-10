San F’do Hospital on the ball

You can see the truth every time you walk through the precincts of the San Fernando General Hospital: the hundreds of people from all walks of life who stream through daily are testimony to the confidence which a huge section of the population has in this institution.

Were it not for the dedication and expertise of staff—of which Medical Director Dr Pravinde Ramoutar can be justifiably proud—these hundreds would not be coming as they do all the time. The staff work. Very hard.

Amid the long list of severe cases which received attention—successfully—recently, very large, loud “Thank yous” are owed by Frederick Alexander and family to the Resuscitation (A&E) staff, Drs Ian Hosein, Carrie Kalloo, Suruj Ramkissoon, Drs Sooknanan, Okuli and Rampaul; Dr Joel Teelucksingh.

Also (Urology) head nurse and nursing team including Michelle Ameerali and Waheeda Abdool-Bedassie; Miss Yvette and her colleagues, physiotherapists plus R David and other Information Office colleagues.

Special thanks to Dr Oti Esimaje.

Also all blood donors.

G ALEXANDER-WALLE