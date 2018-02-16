CAL and Tobago tourism

The cork in the top of Tobago’s tourism bottle is, and always has been, airlift out of the island’s international source markets. In today’s tourism world, stopovers in Piarco are simply not a consideration.

If you cannot easily get here from there, wherever there is, you are surely not going to come.

Airlines for the most part are public corporations, and are therefore obliged to respond to the demands of their shareholders. Consequently they have an unhappy knack of wanting to operate only on those routes with the highest revenue potential.

The US legacy carriers like American, Delta, United and more recently Jet Blue, will not even consider flying to Tobago, simply because there is so little demand for the destination, resulting from the chronic shortage of international quality accommodation, and the government’s continuing failure to promote the destination.

British Airways and Virgin Atlantic both fly to Tobago out of London only because they cannot completely fill their flights to Antigua and St Lucia the way they do to Barbados. Consequently they are prepared to extend service to Grenada and Tobago to ensure that their lucrative long haul transatlantic sectors fly full.

There are two obvious solutions to this problem:

1. Increase the number of international quality rooms in Tobago, hence the obvious enthusiasm for a 750 room Sandals/Beaches resort there, which overnight would dramatically increase consumer demand for the destination.

The potential solution to this sorry airlift saga lies, of course, with Caribbean Airlines, which being owned by the government of Trinidad and Tobago, could and should, be deployed in whatever way is the most advantageous to the national economic interest.

The problem is that the narrow interests of CAL’s bottom line have always trumped the airline’s potential use in stimulating the wider development of T&T’s export economy, in which tourism has always had the potential to play such a pivotal role.

A more visionary use of CAL, in those days when it was oil rich, could have put T&T on the world financial map in much the same way that Emirates did for Dubai, ETIHAD did for Abu Dhabi, and Singapore Airlines did for the Straits of Malacca. All previously unknown destinations.

A vibrant Tobago tourism sector would see new investment in the number of hotels, restaurants, tour operators, ground transportation companies, water sports operations, gift shops, night clubs and local entertainment, with all the hard currency earnings and employment opportunities that would generate.

It would also result in a corresponding surge in the supply of all the essential goods and services required to accommodate an expanded flow of tourists to the island, as quantified by the satellite accounting systems developed by the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), and the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC).

Sadly these are not currently in use by the Ministry of Tourism, or if they are, their findings remain a well-guarded secret.

Thus deployed CAL could open up the lucrative North American tourism market into Tobago out of their New York, Toronto and Miami gateways, which currently remained closed to the island.

Actually CAL does fly into Tobago once a week out of JFK, but the flight goes on to Port-of-Spain, and is full with T&T nationals and the North American diaspora visiting their friends and families (VFR traffic).

Trinidad, of course, provides a valuable supplementary market for Tobago, but is in no way a substitute for the higher yield hard currency benefits generated by international tourism.

The problem is that the US leisure market typically moves on a 4/5 day rotation, not the seven days inherent with a weekly service. Add a second flight, backed up with proper Tour Operator and OTA support, and the whole picture changes with the huge US market overnight becoming open to Tobago.

CAL’s justification for concentrating on the VFR market is that it tends to provide a higher yield per seat-mile than the leisure market. It is also less time sensitive, resulting in the airline’s ability to make better use of over-night flights thus facilitating more effective equipment utilisation.This may help CAL’s P&L, but effectively stifles tourism to Tobago and does nothing for the wider national economy.

Conversely CAL’s recent announcement of a new weekly service into St Vincent out of New York, instead of expanding its existing service to Tobago, makes a mockery of T&T’s rationale for owning and operating an airline.

All of which begs the question: If CAL is not being used to develop the national economy, why does T&T need the expensive luxury of an airline?

Some time ago the Jamaican government became obsessed with the cost of operating Air Jamaica, which at the time was driving tourism into the country by flying out of half dozen gateway cities along the east coast of the United States, in addition to Chicago, Houston and Los Angeles.

The prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) conducted a study to assess the wider economic benefits being derived from the airline’s operations. The study determined that these were actually worth more than ten times the airline’s operating loss.

Put another way, the cost of Air Jamaica’s operations should not be considered as an expense, but rather an invaluable investment.

Putting a chokehold on CAL’s tourism potential is to miss a golden opportunity: the effective use of the airline to open up travel to Tobago.

With an airline demonstrably dedicated to the development of tourism, backed by a professional destination marketing programme, the whole investment equation changes.

New hotels would become viable opportunities, international developers would re-examine the possibility of Tobago as an exciting new tourism prospect. All the indirect tourism benefits as measured by an internationally accredited satellite accounting system would automatically begin to flow through.

Maybe it is time for T&T to seriously re-examine the obvious potential of having a national airline, and how that should be optimised.

JOHN BELL,

Maraval