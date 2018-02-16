T&T carnival not dying

Carnival in T&T is not dying—not by a long shot. The Carnival feeling /fever will never leave us—we who are truly Trini to de bone.

Carnival appears to be evolving into almost 100 per cent participation because this is what we want. In true blue Trinbagonian style, we like the trappings of the rich.

All ah we have a cell phone, all ah we could afford a roll on roll off car (over 800,000 cars on the road) and just like the rich people, all ah we want to be seen playing mas in a costume. These are the trappings of economic success. If we do not have the money, the banks will lend those who have job letters. Carnival is big business.

The naysayers who point to empty Savannah seats are missing the point. Chaguanas, San Fernando and Arima are three big towns that are yearly pulling off some sensational mas. You might as well stay up by your house and avoid traffic. Mas in town is for the tourists and those who crave the Port-of-Spain venue. The Socadrome in Woodbrook now serves a need for people living in that area. The Downtown venue is as successful as ever and keeps getting better, year after year.

Kudos to the Mayors of Port-of-Spain of the past and the present, for their hard work.

Threats or not, T&T people love their carnival and the Ministry of National Security bent over backwards to successfully ensure the safety of visitors and natives alike.

We are living “selfie” lives. Jealous, sour grapes people need to get real and take a rest. Enjoying ourselves is what keeps T&T hearts pumping.

Man, is everybody taking a plane and flying non stop to the land of steelpan and calypso. Remember Kalyan and Charlies Roots playing?

LYNETTE JOSEPH,

DIEGO MARTIN