UTT–the need to revisit

The University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT) which was established about 14 years ago and which has been under the microscope in recent times, faces many challenges today. Maybe the time has come for us to revisit and carefully review, among other things, its role, its programmes, its governance, its achievements and its challenges.

From my vantage point, UTT needs to:

1. be more of an entrepreneurial university, more involved in the commercialisation of research activities producing innovation, high quality human capital and graduates who could easily be assimilated in the work force, and it must be seen as a supporting mechanism for economic growth and development;

2. intensify efforts to cultivate a culture of research and excellence which necessitates having a highly motivated staff;

3. be more focused by reducing and eliminating some programmes and where possible minimise duplication with UWI. Emphasis, for example, should shift from programmes in petroleum engineering towards the knowledge industry driven by transformative technologies such as Information and Communication Technology, Biotechnology and Nanotechnology;

4. seek greater autonomy and independence from external interference if it is to be dynamic and more competitive. While the Government funds UTT, it should adopt a “steering from a distance” approach focusing on specifics such as fiscal accountability and general policy guidelines.

This should not be a case of he/she who pays the piper calls the tune.

The growth of many national universities in the developing world has been stunted due to external influences, particularly political pressure;

5. take a closer look at its Jamaican counterpart, The University of Technology (UTech), now in existence for over 20 years and successfully carving out a space for itself in the Jamaican landscape of higher education.

UTT 2004 vision “is one that seeks to build a sustainable economy onshore that does not in the medium to long term depend exclusively on natural resources”.

Rededication to this vision is today of paramount importance and urgency.

PROFESSOR HAROLD RAMKISSOON