Highway can help develop region

Much is being said about the highway from Cumuto to Manzanilla, the highway to Toco and by extension the proposed Port in Toco.

First, these projects are all within the largest region, that of Sangre Grande, which has the highest unemployment rate in the country. In this region the heads of households are without jobs and are unable to provide their families with an adequate standard of living. There are limited sustainable job opportunities within the area. As such, because of underdevelopment, our region would not top the list when government and private entities seek to decentralise, as is demonstrated in Central region of Trinidad. Therefore, the majority of residents of our beautiful region would not benefit from permanent or temporary employment.

As trivial as the views of those who are not victims of the said circumstances may seem, the construction of the aforementioned highways would bring unprecedented relief to many households; generate income and improve the standard of living. Additionally, it would boost the economy within this region, especially in this period of economic downturn.

Listening to a radio programme on Wednesday, one of the topics discussed was the highway from Cumuto to Manzanilla. It was disappointing to hear the opinion of the talk show host lamenting “what is the use of a highway that is going nowhere?” How can he insult the people from the east? What is his point? Is he saying we living nowhere or a highway is too good for the people of this region?

It is the same nowhere that leads to our pristine beaches and rivers. It’s the same nowhere that has the only nesting ground, renown globally for the beautiful and protected leather back turtles, and the same nowhere that yields great sportsmen and women.

The people who are against the highway are mostly not residents of this area. The resistance is evident in their preconceptions and inability to promote development for all in Trinidad and Tobago. I wonder if they know that it takes approximately half an hour or more from Valencia to Sangre Grande in the afternoon. Build the highway.

The Toco Helping Hands fully endorses the building of the Cumuto to Manzanilla Highway.

S Edward-Williams

Director, Toco Helping Hands