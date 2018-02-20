Carnival a useful distraction

I think that the article headlined Carnival—the mask in the mas, published in the T&T Guardian last week was a courageous one that acknowledges the function of Carnival and the interesting un-masking of the mas, notwithstanding the excesses in which many indulge during Carnival.

I don’t agree that it is a panacea but rather a useful distraction, something it always was, like back in the day when someone with minimal means diligently worked on a mas costume to be “King for a day” to escape from the severe limitations of the realities of their everyday existence.

There is certainly some functionality to it, just as there are some rather questionable choices people make during Carnival, including the decision to play mas or attend so many parties if they can ill-afford it.

But therein lies the escape... and some admittedly escape without due consideration of consequences. That too is an escape. I agree, however, that it is most judgmental to decry it all as negative.

The spectacle, the music and the creativity and of course the mind-boggling eye candy that Carnival brings together is something to be reckoned with.

Often this heady mix is not appreciated until one has had the opportunity to compare with “dry” parades in other lands. As a Trini, one wonders at the fuss made of foreign parades (especially if camping out in cold weather to see them) with the large floats, impressive though they may be, sans music, sans blending of parade and spectator, and where the annual and expensive Victoria’s Secret show is breathlessly awaited and watched the world over as a separate event.

Trinidad Carnival, despite the limited creativity of the “bikini and beads” is a mix of all these elements, not to mention the run-up to Carnival with the many shows, parties and Carnival events.

Where else would you find this? Our spectacle is a unique one, even if taken too far by so many who see it as their time to “leggo”. All ah dat is mas... and of course, we always have a choice.

ARLENE MAXIMAY,

TRINCITY