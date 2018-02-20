Eating ourselves to early graves

After a five-year absence from the Trinidad carnival experience, I was for the first time, a spectator on Tuesday, as the primary purpose of this visit was to be with family. When my friend invited me to join her on Ariapita Avenue on Tuesday, I was excited and looked forward to watch all the beautiful men and women display the mas in its splendour.

For so many years I boasted to my friends in the US that Trinidad has the most beautiful women, with stunning bodies. I settled in on a comfortable spot up front to witness firsthand the splendour of the mas and beauty of our people. But as the bands began to make their way, while I could appreciate some of the beautiful costumes, instead of the awe I felt in years past, I was in utter disbelief as I observed the rate of obesity and morbid obesity among women and men parading in the bands. I could not help but feel despondent for the country.

As Trinidad grapples with economic uncertainty, increased crime and economic disparity, the central question in my mind was how is this island going to cope with the long-term catastrophic impact of this public health crisis?

Despite ongoing efforts to curb the scourge of chronic non communicable disease, over the two weeks of this visit, I observed people’s eating patterns and behaviours in malls, food courts, homes and social gatherings. High density and flour-based foods continue to proliferate in abundance.

Who will convince our people to change their voracious appetite for macaroni pie, pelau, roti, phoulourri, doubles, currents roll, beef pies, cheese puffs and cakes? Where is the discipline? It seems that it has all disappeared, not only for the way we eat, but the excessive lifestyle in general.

NADIA AMEEN

Professor, Yale University School of Medicine