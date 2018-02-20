Excuses, excuses

Did anyone notice that while the talk show hosts, callers, all the apologists were busy justifying and generally making excuses for the type of behaviour exhibited in Port-of-Spain on Monday, that the Music Festival was on?

Hundreds of young people were getting on with their lives, making something of themselves. And no doubt many of these young people have all sorts of issues to deal with every day of their lives too.

Think about it.

GEORGE MCPHERSON