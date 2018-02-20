Paving paradise to put up a housing project

I continue to agonise at the planned destruction and bulldozing of the beautiful natural and plant assets domiciled at the St Augustine Nurseries. This part of our landed patrimony was in fact a workshop of nature, generating flowers and food to all who visited.

The area of the St Augustine Nurseries has now dwindled to 60 acres after the losses to the NHA Development (1960s) and HDC (East Grove/Ramgoolie Development 2009) housing settlements.

The HDC plans to appropriate a further 20 acres of what is now left to erect their North Grove—600 high-rise apartments buildings—on this eastern front of the seedlings facility.

This decline into sheer madness will produce a range of adverse consequences, inter alia, for:

• Traffic movement and congestion along the Southern Main Road including the round de road route;

• The continuing integrity of the nurseries;

• The subterranean large productive water table and aquifers;

• Employment prospects of the workers;

• Potable water production by WASA;

• The safety of crops planted in the nurseries;

• The continued supply of varied planting materials to meet the high public demand.

• Loss of a vital green space in a densely populated township.

They, that is the HDC, held two very secretive consultations at the Pentecostal Church in Curepe on New Year’s Eve and Carnival Friday last, with paltry and nominal attendance. A lot of deliberate misinformation was communicated to the few who attended. These cannot be classified as EMA-prescribed consultations.

The nurseries is a national institution serving the public and all the public must have an equal opportunity to assess this planned action which will be detrimental to the continued fulfilment of the nurseries’ national mandate and mission.

Planted in this 20-acre part are all the trees and shrubs that the workers use to cut small wooden pieces (budding material) to propagate their planting materials for the public. This 20-acre component is integral to the 60 acre St Augustine Nurseries. Without it and its fruit trees and shrubs the nursery will not be able to function.

It took many decades to plant and manicure and maintain these trees to provide the cuttings for plants. All will be lost if the HDC madness was to materialise and transform this eastern part of the site into a housing settlement. It can negatively impact on what is left.

Some of the accumulated agricultural wealth (germ plasm and trees) of the nation will be bulldozed to make way for houses that can be built elsewhere, in less environmentally sensitive domains, leaving this sanctuary untouched to thrive in its awe-inspiring and breath-taking luxuriant state of nature.

STEPHEN KANGAL,

CARONI