Playing cheap politics with state security

Trinidad and Tobago is a stable, democratic and sovereign state with no greater or lesser challenges than any other country, given today’s international economic and security environments.

Yes, we do face severe economic challenges on account of the steep decline in our revenue stream from the hydro-carbon sector.

Yes, we do face severe blood-letting at the hands of criminals who have murdered some 82 of us so far for this year.

This, largely on account of an under-productive Police Service, albeit improving; and a significant section of our society which wallows happily around in lawless and corrupt conduct always seeking more than its earned or its fair share. Yet, the Police Service is on the job, protecting us and preventing even more criminality.

The justice system and the judiciary, undoubtedly inefficientin some ways, continue to provide the service for which they were designed and intended.

The government has courageously taken charge of the economy and by several sensible policy prescriptions aimed at increasing revenue and reducing expenditures, designed to rationalise the troubled economy it inherited in 2010.

Dr Roodal Moonilal MP, in his attempt to score political points, now claims that the government has destabilised the country by its failure to provide more information on the recently reported terror threat which led to our security forces arresting, interrogating certain suspects and searching certain premises.

The very unlawful nature of terrorist organisations and activities, their use of stealth and very advanced technologies, the necessity for state counter-intelligence and equal or greater stealth in response to grave and disastrous outcomes, justify the need for limits on what the state could or should say.

In the recent event, the state indicated publicly that it had come into knowledge of a serious potential threat and that it was taking action to quell or nullify that threat.

The state then announced that the carnival celebrations could continue. They did!

The state then publicly stated that it had dealt effectively with the threat.

Speaking as an observer, the citizens felt and expressed comfort and satisfaction with the state’s response. I see absolutely no signs of any destabilisation of this country.

Quite irresponsibly, and without deeper thought, Dr Moonilal proposes that the security forces reveal all or further details.

Clearly, his penchant for seeking cheap politicking trumps his respect for better judgment and the need for the seriousness of the threat we faced and still do.

When this MP should be congratulating the forces and joining the nation in breathing a collective sigh of relief, he chooses to yield to petty politics.

Fitzgerald Hinds