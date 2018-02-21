T&T’s agricultural sector seems to be undergoing somewhat of a cultural renaissance as of late.
Choosing those dates disingenuous
I have read about the HDC going to appropriate lands, from the St Augustine Nurseries for high rise developments. Apart from the awful destruction of the existing verdant environment, I find it extremely questionable that the two consultations, as to the use of this land, were held on New Year’s Eve and Carnival Friday.
Do you mean to tell me that no other days were available? Or were these two days purposely chosen because they knew there would be no one coming to oppose the HDC’s plans? This is disingenuous. This is deliberately misleading. This is wrong. Someone needs to look into this anomaly.
From what I have read, it would be a crying shame to turn this piece of land into housing. Has the EMA got any jurisdiction here?
ANNE MURPHY
