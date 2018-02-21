Stifling out the ole mas

I don’t know who the person or people were who thought it was a great idea to capitalise and isolate on the party/fete aspect of Carnival and make that the main feature of all aspects of the mas. It may be someone who doesn’t have a sense of history or, alternatively, someone who does have a sense of history and is uncomfortable with what they know.

Either way, it spoke volumes that for 2018 the veteran “Blue Boys” was the only ole mas band to register and appear for J’Ouvert in San Fernando (down from two bands last year).

Equally instructive was the sight of the near completely theme-less jersey bands, many of which had their revellers “fenced” inside ropes held by often burly security personnel.

It was almost recalling a supposedly bygone era when the then masqueraders incorporated the pageantry of the absurd into their messages of aloofness.

For the large masses of working people in Trinidad, Carnival, particularly J’Ouvert—was always about subversion, defiance—sarcasm dressed up in deceptive hilarity.

It was one of the very few avenues by which they were able to openly express how they felt about the unfairness of their lives, the hypocrisy of Victorian “morality” (that is still very much is with us) and that of those who governed.

Someone found a way to purge the mas of all that.

Like the co-opting and diluting of blues, psychedelic rock of the 1960s, gangster rap and reggae, indeed, the creation of “pretty mas” in the 1920s as a way to de-politicise the deceptively hilarious, frequently raunchy aspects of ole mas—which Dr Hollis Liverpool in his book, Thoughts Along the Kaiso Road, informs us masked collective outrage—is being allowed to whither away.

They found ways to extract the gay abandon aspect, commodify it, and now we have Mas 2.0—sanitised duttiness.

Ironically, even that, in one aspect is a form of subversive politics.

Prof Carol Boyce-Davies informs us of this in Left of Karl Marx, her book on Trini-born Communist activist Claudia Jones, one of the leading lights behind Notting Hill Carnival.

She points out that in exploitative, authoritarian, industrial-centreed societies where the incessant demands for increased production (intentionally?) fosters a sense of resigned despair, gaiety, humour and merriment are themselves political.

For the insecure of course, any form of humour directed at them removed the façade of absolute authority they believed they crafted and as such was/is intolerable.

As such, over the years the mas is fast becoming sterile, empty of that original expressiveness that made full use of our dialect.

For some, that is precisely the intent. But be careful what you wish for.

History has shown us time and again that when you interpret voices of divergence with dissent and then proceed to stifle it, the results from that built-up pressure comes back at you in ways you usually cannot handle.

Encourage the people to express themselves.

Corey Gilkes

La Romaine