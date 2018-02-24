Special events promotions group WAD Events created unforgettable pre-Carnival memories for party goers at their recent 2018 Kasava Blu-Food all-inclusive fete.
Frittering away our money
If you were lucky enough to win a large amount in a lottery, there are several things you could do with all that money.
The sensible thing to do is to invest it so that you and your family would never have to worry about where the next dollar is coming from. Nothing wrong with treating yourself to some goodies but to make sure your future will be secure you would invest.
The above is the sensible way. The worst way is to spend it all and not invest in a way that would be sustainable for the future.
In sweet T&T we won a lottery, not once, but twice and guess what, we spent it all to the extent that some of the goodies we bought we forgot that they had to be maintained so we are at a point where the money gone and the cost of maintenance of some of our goodies is going to become very expensive.
I refer to the Dwight Yorke stadium which will now cost $25 million to fix. And this is just the tip of the iceberg.
Unfortunately we did not invest in developing a sustainable economy so we will now suffer.
GORDON DALLA COSTA
