Cut the spam from providers, TATT

TATT, instead of wasting money on ads for “illegal use of spectrum” (a problem that is minimal in scope), what about doing something about the incessant barrage of spam SMS texts from TSTT?

There is no “opt out” of provider-sent messages or legal requirement for identification of sender, and time is wasted by subscribers each day in dealing with unwanted texts.

Where are T&T’s privacy laws and provider code of conduct? Also, Digicel has serious voice quality issues due to heavy voice compression resulting in calls are practically unintelligible.

These are more pressing issues that affect spectrum end users than some random person using unlicensed equipment.

R SAMAROO