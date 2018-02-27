Tone it down, Shamfa

Minister Shamfa Cudjoe needs to tone it down. She cannot be attacking the media, private sector and the Opposition for freedom of speech. When they (PNM) were in opposition, the same was done. It can’t be wrong now, if things are blown out of proportion, if it was right then.

If there are lies, then use the resources you have as Minister and take the necessary action. You can’t be scolding people just so. This is tantamount to bullying people to say only good things. This is not right for a democracy.

The Minister is reported as saying that the private sector is not setting up businesses in Tobago but mainly playing the role of middle man. Is this illegal Madam Minister?

The government, and the THA in particular, have to create the incentives otherwise what will drive such businesses to be set up? Is it out of pure good will?

Businesses are there to make money. Government is there to provide the environment and then tax them from the profits to get its share back.

Think first, Madam Minister.

DARIUS BABOOLAL