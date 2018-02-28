Too hot to handle

Have you ever picked up a bottle of pepper sauce or a pack of pimento peppers at the supermarket and wondered if it would be too hot to use? To get around that problem, I would choose a particular brand of pepper sauce. I take a gamble with pimento peppers because they can make your food inedible if you season with a mixed bag.

I think that it about time that Trinidad and Tobago establish their own Heat Index for prepared pepper sauces as there are lots of brands on sale.

Here’s a suggestion for The Bureau of Standards and manufacturers: on a scale of 1 - 10, we grade our pepper sauces (1) slight 1-3 (2); tasty 4-6; and (3) hot 7-10.

For pimento peppers, the gradings should be (1) cool; (2) mixed; or (3) hot.

This initiative should take our export products from cottage to the next level.

J KIM

Arouca