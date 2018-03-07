The trial date for gymnast Thema Williams' multi-million dollar lawsuit against the T&T Gymnastics Federation is expected to be set on March 21.
You are here
Cutting off their own noses
Call it be called self harming? How about cutting off your nose to spoil your own face? A self inflicted two-day shut down by the business community in Tobago is like cutting off a leg without anaesthetic. But, if that is what they want, let them do it. I do not believe in putting water in my mouth to talk. This living in a dream world has to stop. All this ego stroking that must be entered into before people just do what they have to do, is becoming boring.
It may not be the revered, the beloved Gallicia, but a new ferry is on the way. The other two permanently always limping ferry boats are supposed to be fixed to limp less often. What more do you want? Ah ha! Is it that the Tobago hoteliers want a free government hand-out to dry their dribbling noses?
Is it because the Prime minister was born in Tobago that, morning, noon and night, he has to lick everybody’s shoes and find extra money to play political games with Tobagonians?
LYNETTE JOSEPH
Diego Martin
Disclaimer
User comments posted on this website are the sole views and opinions of the comment writer and are not representative of Guardian Media Limited or its staff.
Guardian Media Limited accepts no liability and will not be held accountable for user comments.
Guardian Media Limited reserves the right to remove, to edit or to censor any comments.
Any content which is considered unsuitable, unlawful or offensive, includes personal details, advertises or promotes products, services or websites or repeats previous comments will be removed.
Before posting, please refer to the Community Standards, Terms and conditions and Privacy Policy
User profiles registered through fake social media accounts may be deleted without notice.
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online