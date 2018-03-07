Cutting off their own noses

Call it be called self harming? How about cutting off your nose to spoil your own face? A self inflicted two-day shut down by the business community in Tobago is like cutting off a leg without anaesthetic. But, if that is what they want, let them do it. I do not believe in putting water in my mouth to talk. This living in a dream world has to stop. All this ego stroking that must be entered into before people just do what they have to do, is becoming boring.

It may not be the revered, the beloved Gallicia, but a new ferry is on the way. The other two permanently always limping ferry boats are supposed to be fixed to limp less often. What more do you want? Ah ha! Is it that the Tobago hoteliers want a free government hand-out to dry their dribbling noses?

Is it because the Prime minister was born in Tobago that, morning, noon and night, he has to lick everybody’s shoes and find extra money to play political games with Tobagonians?

LYNETTE JOSEPH

Diego Martin