I resent having to pay senators

In these harsh economic times where our government is urging citizens to tighten their belts, there are many areas in which I believe no value for money is being gained. The payment of very handsome salaries to our senators in Parliament is one such area which I think needs to be reviewed. Senators receive upwards of $20,000 per month on average and what do citizens benefit from this? They are completely disjointed from the people and operate almost in an ivory tower.

Why are we paying salaries for these individuals to baffle with nonsense for a few hours per month?

I am yet to hear a sensible contribution from any senator both in the Government and the opposition (whose bench is now at its weakest) yet my tax dollars have to pay them. They do not represent our interests as nobody voted for them.

Our elected representatives are still justified in their salaries as they serve people directly; but in these trying economic times where the cost of living is so high and the government is telling us that the treasury is, why are we paying these individuals such large sums of money in addition to giving them ludicrous tax exemptions on vehicles (costing the state large sums of money), telephone allowance, subsistence allowance, housing allowance in some cases among a host of other perks.

It is time we get value for our money in T&T and we certainly have nothing to look forward to from our current bunch of parliamentarians. Put them on minimum wage and see how quickly the country changes!

Lyndira P Hassanali,

Barataria