I hope God is a Tobagonian too

We were about to travel to Tobago for our usual Easter vacation when the ferry fiasco occurred—again.

The same thing happened to us late last year and we forced to cancel our trip and, needless to say, we will be cancelling again.

My thoughts are of my poor, aged mother who I have not been able to see for over eight months, and will not be enjoying our company once again.

As a person who resided in Tobago for 37 years I got to thinking about why we Tobagonians vote the way we do.

We automatically vote for “one of us” out of loyalty and nothing else and perhaps therein lies the problem of our continued woes. The “one of us” usually take it for granted that his place is assured regardless of the neglect and suffering we may endure.

We have to change this parochial mindset if we are to progress. The person we choose at election time to determine our future must have the interest of all of Tobago at heart, regardless of race, colour, creed or district born.

We must put aside petty prejudices and start examining capabilities of our leaders and not listen to appeals to our baser instincts or we will be surely doomed.

I am truly upset and can’t begin to imagine how Tobagonians, whose livelihoods depend on the inter-island transport system, feel. Let’s all hope that God is also a Tobagonian.

True Tobagonian