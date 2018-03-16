Rejection translates to homicide

It is time the police in T&T acknowledge the fact that when placing a restraining order the man should be closely monitored. The order could mean certain death for some women. This tardiness in following up on complaints makes our police seem unprofessional.

Is this the T&T police view? Women are chattel. Women should show obedience. Women should be happy that a man even looks in their direction. If you cannot get your act together, we the police have no time to do it for you. There are more important cases than domestic violence.

We all appear appear to exist in a time warp regarding the perniciousness of domestic violence. Over the last ten years, how many women in T&T have been murdered after placing restraining orders? The numbers are escalating and homicide figures are greatly “enhanced” when a significant number of murders of women are added to the statistics.

I take no pleasure in reiterating that many males in T&T appear emotionally/mentally unstable. The word “No” is translated to read “shame.” This country is small. There is nowhere to run, nowhere to hide from a man who feels scorned. A tabanca easily translates into “justifiable” homicide.

Disrespectful of me? No. Not when women are viewed as collateral damage. The real disrespect is asking the police for help and none is forthcoming.

You cannot ask the dead how they feel about being disrespected.

Lynette Joseph

Diego Martin