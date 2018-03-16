In 2004, Hurricane Ivan threatened the southern coastline of the United States. The Louisiana State government in assessing its readiness noted significant deficiencies.
You are here
Is TTUTA anti quality education?
As a former teacher, I am totally disappointed over the decision by the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association (TTUTA) to encourage teachers to resist efforts by the Ministry of Education to ensure clinical supervision is conducted in our schools.
On March, 9, 2018 I read in total amazement an article where TTUTA took a decision to advise its members against writing lesson plans/notes of lessons. This is one of the most ridiculous and backward steps ever taken in the history of the union.
It proves that TTUTA is not committed to improving the quality of education for students and the professional development of its members/teachers.
A teacher’s lesson plan is a guide for organising his/her materials and for the purpose of helping students achieve the intended learning outcomes. Therefore this decision by TTUTA is like a builder constructing a house without a building plan.
Lesson planning is a creative process and there are many important benefits of this activity. Good planning allows for more effective teaching and learning and also for teachers to evaluate their own knowledge with regard to the content to be taught.
Finally, I find it very troubling that TTUTA is also telling even Assistant Teachers that they have no obligation to write lesson plans/notes of lesson. This is definitely a recipe for mediocrity and a lowering of the education standards. TTUTA is very much aware that teacher training institutions place great emphasis on lesson planning and writing, especially for beginning teachers.
Mary Bramble
Disclaimer
User comments posted on this website are the sole views and opinions of the comment writer and are not representative of Guardian Media Limited or its staff.
Guardian Media Limited accepts no liability and will not be held accountable for user comments.
Guardian Media Limited reserves the right to remove, to edit or to censor any comments.
Any content which is considered unsuitable, unlawful or offensive, includes personal details, advertises or promotes products, services or websites or repeats previous comments will be removed.
Before posting, please refer to the Community Standards, Terms and conditions and Privacy Policy
User profiles registered through fake social media accounts may be deleted without notice.
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online