If not you, who Minister Cudjoe?

Tourism Minister Shamfa Cudjoe’s recent statement that it was not her responsibility to tell the Tobago Hotel and Tourism Association about the recent International Trade Bourse in Berlin, is both alarming and disturbing.

With the tourist arrival in Tobago now at an all-time low, one would have expected a concerted and co-ordinated effort to mobilise all the stakeholders to revitalise the industry.

Surely, as Tourism Minister with oversight over the entire industry, I am forced to ask, Madame Minister, if you are not responsible, who is?

SHIRAZ RAMJON

La Romain