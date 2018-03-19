The T&T Spirit is scheduled to return to the sea-bridge before the Easter weekend, the Port Authority of Trinidad and Tobago (Patt) stated in a release yesterday.
You are here
If not you, who Minister Cudjoe?
Tourism Minister Shamfa Cudjoe’s recent statement that it was not her responsibility to tell the Tobago Hotel and Tourism Association about the recent International Trade Bourse in Berlin, is both alarming and disturbing.
With the tourist arrival in Tobago now at an all-time low, one would have expected a concerted and co-ordinated effort to mobilise all the stakeholders to revitalise the industry.
Surely, as Tourism Minister with oversight over the entire industry, I am forced to ask, Madame Minister, if you are not responsible, who is?
SHIRAZ RAMJON
La Romain
Disclaimer
User comments posted on this website are the sole views and opinions of the comment writer and are not representative of Guardian Media Limited or its staff.
Guardian Media Limited accepts no liability and will not be held accountable for user comments.
Guardian Media Limited reserves the right to remove, to edit or to censor any comments.
Any content which is considered unsuitable, unlawful or offensive, includes personal details, advertises or promotes products, services or websites or repeats previous comments will be removed.
Before posting, please refer to the Community Standards, Terms and conditions and Privacy Policy
User profiles registered through fake social media accounts may be deleted without notice.
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online