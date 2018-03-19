Rising hunger and out-of-control obesity. Degradation of natural resources. Persistent rural poverty and inequality. And climate change.
You are here
Thank you, Corporal Joseph
I would like to publicly thank Corporal Joseph of the St James Police Station for the protective service he unreservedly rendered in coming to my assistance on March 15.
My car had overheated and I had pulled to the side of the road and was looking under the bonnet to see if I could rectify the situation.
A few minutes later Corporal Joseph, driving down the same road, noticed my dilemma and pulled over in his vehicle behind mine and came to offer assistance.
Recognising that it was unsafe for me to drive any further he immediately rang for a wrecker service to come and lift my car off the road.
I had three passengers with me, relatives from abroad and, considering the situation in T&T these days, we would have been sitting ducks for anyone who might have sought to take advantage of us.
The wrecker took about a half hour to arrive and all that time Corporal Joseph remained in his car behind mine, ensuring no doubt, that we were safe.
It was only when my car was safely on the flat bed of the wrecker that the good Corporal drove off.
He certainly embodied the motto of the police service, to protect and serve.
You can imagine how grateful and impressed my relatives and I were at this excellent service.
Thank you Corporal Joseph. May God bless you for your service and kindness.
SUSAN HENRY
Disclaimer
User comments posted on this website are the sole views and opinions of the comment writer and are not representative of Guardian Media Limited or its staff.
Guardian Media Limited accepts no liability and will not be held accountable for user comments.
Guardian Media Limited reserves the right to remove, to edit or to censor any comments.
Any content which is considered unsuitable, unlawful or offensive, includes personal details, advertises or promotes products, services or websites or repeats previous comments will be removed.
Before posting, please refer to the Community Standards, Terms and conditions and Privacy Policy
User profiles registered through fake social media accounts may be deleted without notice.
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online