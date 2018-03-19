I would like to publicly thank Corporal Joseph of the St James Police Station for the protective service he unreservedly rendered in coming to my assistance on March 15.

My car had overheated and I had pulled to the side of the road and was looking under the bonnet to see if I could rectify the situation.

A few minutes later Corporal Joseph, driving down the same road, noticed my dilemma and pulled over in his vehicle behind mine and came to offer assistance.

Recognising that it was unsafe for me to drive any further he immediately rang for a wrecker service to come and lift my car off the road.

I had three passengers with me, relatives from abroad and, considering the situation in T&T these days, we would have been sitting ducks for anyone who might have sought to take advantage of us.

The wrecker took about a half hour to arrive and all that time Corporal Joseph remained in his car behind mine, ensuring no doubt, that we were safe.

It was only when my car was safely on the flat bed of the wrecker that the good Corporal drove off.

He certainly embodied the motto of the police service, to protect and serve.

You can imagine how grateful and impressed my relatives and I were at this excellent service.

Thank you Corporal Joseph. May God bless you for your service and kindness.

SUSAN HENRY