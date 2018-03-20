Go forth with God, Madam President

Congrats! Congrats to our first woman President. What an historic moment.

The focus is now on Her Excellency Paula-Mae Weekes and judging from all the comments that I have heard over the past few weeks, she is definitely the person for the job.

I know that there are mix feelings about this office but the role of the President is, in my opinion, very important. Our President is the Chief Executive, responsible for executing the law, appointing key officials, granting pardon and reprieves. Also he/she is responsible for running the armed force (Commander and Chief). That person is the Chief legislator who signs or vetoes legislation and introduces legislation. Along with the above there are other responsibilities, especially to key appointments etc.

The President is also responsible for bringing balance, giving good advice to all including our leaders, and as the head of state, motivating all by fostering unity so we can progress as one nation.

I congratulate Paula-Mae Weekes on this achievement. You have proven yourself over the years by your faithfulness, commitment and discipline. May God give you the strength to carry out your new mandate without fear or favour.

ARNOLD GOPEESINGH,

San Juan