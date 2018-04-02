Executive President, a definite no-no

Many commentators who argue that an Executive President should replace T&T’s President under our constitution are guilty of grave error or in my view, flawed judgment, when they claim that our president is merely a figure-head, largely ceremonial and with little authority. This view has unfortunately surfaced even as Paula-Mae Weekes was recently sworn in as our sixth President, delivering an inspirational address and giving Trinbagonians hope and reason to look beyond the political strife which has brought our country to the brink of despair.

The President of Trinidad and Tobago is an institution without political affiliation, entrusted with responsibility for making critical appointments in our body-politic and functioning above day-to-day political conflict and rivalry. The duties which fall to the President even include under certain circumstances, appointment of the Prime Minister, Section 76(1) b, and the Leader of the Opposition, Section 80(3) c.

At the end of this letter I list some important appointments by the President, which include the Chief Justice, and the chair and members of the Public Service and Police Service Commissions. The President is required to “consult with the Prime Minister and the Leader of the Opposition” in making these appointments, but the final decision rests with the President.

There is nothing ceremonial in identifying and recruiting persons to be members of the Election and Boundaries Commission, or the Police Service commission, or the Chief Justice; and witnessing the difficulties of Prime Ministers in making appointments under their portfolio, I shudder to contemplate an elected Executive President being responsible for other posts listed which citizens expect to be non-partisan.

The bottom line is that instituting an Executive President in T&T will require a new constitution in which the head of government and head of state will be one and the same; and aspirants to the Executive Presidency will be the political leaders who now seek the Prime Minister’s office; and to none in living memory will I willingly entrust with the authority and onerous responsibilities of the President’s office.

The following is a partial list of appointments required by the President:

• Nine “independent” senators in his/her own deliberate discretion;

• The Chief Justice;

• Chair and members of the Election and Boundaries Commission;

• Members of the Judicial and Legal Service Commission;

• Chair and members of the Public Service Commission;

• Chair and members of Police Service Commission;

• Chair and members of Teaching Service Commission;

• Salary Review Commission;

• Public Service Appeal Board;

• The Auditor-General;

• The Ombudsman.

Michael Jay Williams