Not the first insult to Dominica

For the second time in less than six months, Trinidad and Tobago has the dubious honour of insulting the people of Dominica as she struggles to rebuild in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria. Many Trinbagonians have been clutching their pearls this time, as our decision to vote against the waiver of OAS fees was done on an international stage. This, however, is not the first time that we have shown our true colours regarding our battered Caribbean brothers and sisters.

In October 2017, FAME–Caribbean headed by the Ultra Bespoke Master Tailor Andrew Ramroop OBE CMTT, launched The Green Runway Benefit for Dominica and Barbuda under the patronage of the Dominican Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit, on November 25, 2017 at O2 Park. No one even batted an eyelid back then when the benefit was cancelled/switched/moved, and a new production titled ON STAGE upstaged “One Common Intention” for Dominica and Barbuda.

Instead of a charity benefit, what we witnessed was a state entity-sponsored fashion. Prime Minister Skerrit, who had already accepted Fame–Caribbean’s invitation and had other whirlwind visits scheduled around it, still came. He graciously thanked the people of T&T for our generosity, received seeds to help rebuild his country’s agricultural infrastructure, met with our hurricane relief management teams, attended a thanksgiving Mass and interacted with the students of Dominica who are currently studying here.

This snub to the people of Dominica went practically unnoticed as Mr Andrew Ramroop’s enablers turned out in full support on NAPA’s stage, yet many of the same people are now cringing over our vote at the OAS meeting. As one member of the congregation at the thanksgiving Mass held in Malick remarked in amazement “How do you uninvite a Prime Minister?”

As a patriot of this country I would happily donate towards Dominica’s OAS fees in an effort to make amends for this second insult, and to let the people of Dominica know that there are those of us who really do care.

James B Solomon

Goodwood Gardens

Diego Martin