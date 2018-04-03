Environment activist Dr Wayne Kublalsingh is calling on State authorities to step in and clean a clogged drain which is posing a health risk to a Debe family.
Gay rights, ganja? Really, Senator?
I am indeed disappointed with the contribution of Senator Dhanayshar Mahabir. It is unbelievable that emphasis is being placed on the issues of marijuana, abortion and gay rights at this time. These issues affect less than one percent of our citizenry. The majority of citizens of Trinidad and Tobago are saddled with the day to day experiences of crime, unemployment, domestic violence, unemployment and a host of other ills including the titanic collapse of the sea bridge.
Fear of an economy that is sliding downwards has made us virtual vagrants. It is within such a framework that the learned Senator appears to be seeking his personal interest, calling for diplomatic passport, research assistant, OJT, daycare facilities and a medical plan.
The call clearly reflects that as a Senator, rather than seeking the interest of the citizenry at large, quite possibly seems to be seeking personal interest and masking it with the interest of minority groups.
IMAAM IQUBAL HYDAL,
COP member,
Felicity
