Leaks at Coryal

In response to the letter to the Editor under the heading “WASA hindering bus service” carried in the T&T Guardian on Wednesday, April 11, 2018, the Authority would like to provide the following response, in relation to some of the issues raised:

The Authority wishes to confirm that there are two distribution pipelines installed in the area of LP 183 Bon Air Road, Coryal of 100 millimetre and 150 millimetre diameter respectively.

The Authority has repaired four leaks in the vicinity of LP 183 in the past six months. Given the issues with slope instability at the particular location which impacted the pipelines, flanged steel pipes have been fitted above ground to minimise the impact of land movement.

With the condition of the roadway (where there are landslips and depressions on both sides of the road at several locations), the Authority collaborates on an ongoing basis with the Ministry of Works and Transport as they address drainage and slope stability issues along the route to have the road open to traffic.

GREGORY ROXBOROUGH