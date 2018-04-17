Michelle-Lee Ahye historic win in the 100m in 11.14 seconds at the 2018 Commonwealth Games which concluded at the Gold Coast, Australia, yesterday, is testimony of the benefits of hard work,...
You are here
What say you, Kamla?
Much is being made of the ruling of the High Court on matters relating to buggery. In fact, the very small LGBT group seems to be getting an inordinate amount of publicity on the matter which seems to indicate that they do have influential persons in high places.
My major concern, however, is the stance taken by the Leader of the Opposition, Mrs Kamla Persad-Bissessar. The former prime minister, who should have an interest in these rulings, has chosen to offer no guidance to the population as to how the members of her party executive feel.
In fact, it is my strong belief that the majority view from her executive may in fact support the rights of the LGBT group. This will be in direct contradiction to the vast majority of the churches in the country and Mrs Persad-Bissessar most likely is in fear of alienating them.
Mrs Persad-Bissessar should first demand a vote from her party before she hides behind a call for a national referendum.
S MILLARD,
DIEGO MARTIN
Disclaimer
User comments posted on this website are the sole views and opinions of the comment writer and are not representative of Guardian Media Limited or its staff.
Guardian Media Limited accepts no liability and will not be held accountable for user comments.
Guardian Media Limited reserves the right to remove, to edit or to censor any comments.
Any content which is considered unsuitable, unlawful or offensive, includes personal details, advertises or promotes products, services or websites or repeats previous comments will be removed.
Before posting, please refer to the Community Standards, Terms and conditions and Privacy Policy
User profiles registered through fake social media accounts may be deleted without notice.
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online