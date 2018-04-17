What say you, Kamla?

Much is being made of the ruling of the High Court on matters relating to buggery. In fact, the very small LGBT group seems to be getting an inordinate amount of publicity on the matter which seems to indicate that they do have influential persons in high places.

My major concern, however, is the stance taken by the Leader of the Opposition, Mrs Kamla Persad-Bissessar. The former prime minister, who should have an interest in these rulings, has chosen to offer no guidance to the population as to how the members of her party executive feel.

In fact, it is my strong belief that the majority view from her executive may in fact support the rights of the LGBT group. This will be in direct contradiction to the vast majority of the churches in the country and Mrs Persad-Bissessar most likely is in fear of alienating them.

Mrs Persad-Bissessar should first demand a vote from her party before she hides behind a call for a national referendum.

S MILLARD,

DIEGO MARTIN