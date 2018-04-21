It could be “nature not nurture” which led a troubled 15-year-old boy to brutally attack his mother on Thursday, head of the Coalition of Domestic Violence, Diana Mahabir-Wyatt, said yesterday.
You are here
Foreign Exchange from EximBank —Oasis or mirage?
The announcement from Finance Minister Colm Imbert that EximBank has been granted a licence to trade in foreign exchange appears like an oasis in the desert to most manufacturers.
The minister must be commended for finally following through with the promise made in last year’s budget to alleviate the problems faced by manufacturers in obtaining foreign exchange.
It’s is hoped that both the choice of the “approved” manufacturers and the eventual distribution would be equitable and there will be no discrimination based on the size of the organisation as was done in the past.
Recognition and consideration must be given to small manufacturers, those who export through agents/third parties and most of all, for those manufacturers who currently were unable to export as they did before because of the lack of foreign exchange.
Finally, it is hoped that EximBank would sell foreign exchange at market rates not at a rate plus a commission. Any further cost and bureaucracy which would add to the cost of doing business to the already struggling manufacturing sector would only serve to further cripple the industry.
The Ministry of Finance and the Central Bank would be best advised to formulate a fair and balanced plan to benefit all genuine manufacturers.
R Ballard,
Diego Martin
Disclaimer
User comments posted on this website are the sole views and opinions of the comment writer and are not representative of Guardian Media Limited or its staff.
Guardian Media Limited accepts no liability and will not be held accountable for user comments.
Guardian Media Limited reserves the right to remove, to edit or to censor any comments.
Any content which is considered unsuitable, unlawful or offensive, includes personal details, advertises or promotes products, services or websites or repeats previous comments will be removed.
Before posting, please refer to the Community Standards, Terms and conditions and Privacy Policy
User profiles registered through fake social media accounts may be deleted without notice.
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online