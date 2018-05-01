Obscene stand by TTUTA

It is my most humble and unsolicited view that the TUTTA, as it is being operated today in 2018, is presenting a most obscene and unprofessional stance regarding the marking of SBAs. It appears that TUTTA is ostensibly holding the future of applicants for scholarships to ransom.

The SBAs have been marked by teachers for the past 28 years? So what is the new problem?

Since when is it that teachers can be classed as policemen doing extra duty at dances? It is a frivolous and highly unprofessional remark. Are these the utterances of a desperado?

Ask yourself this-Is the TUTTA’s trade union leader even a teacher? Primary or secondary school?

Are teachers becoming the new Pirates of the Caribbean? Your money or your future or your life?

LYNETTE JOSEPH,

Diego Martin