Tribute to a friend

I should like to pay a small tribute to my dear friend Marcelle Latour, who passed away, peacefully, at her home on April 27 after a short illness.

We have known each other most of my life and she has always been unfailingly kind, and full of good sense and advice when needed. Three of her greatest passions (and about which she was very knowledgeable) were: horses and horse racing, the ballet and cooking.

She was an inspired cook, and if you were lucky to meet her in the meat shop you left with not only excellent cuts of meat, but wonderful recipes with which to cook them.

She had a great knowledge of medicines, both human and veterinary and a terrific sense of humour. She was a great friend to me and always kind and supportive ad I will miss her terribly and will have to make do with my memories until, (to quote Lady Jane Grey taking her last farewell of her father) “We meet but to part, and part but to meet again.”

God bless dear Marcelle with love from Pam and deep sympathy to the rest of her family, especially Mariam.

PAMELA PHILLIPS,

via email