Deal with domestic violence

The demon of domestic violence seems to be getting a stronger hold on our nation. Last year we had over of 1,100 reported cases and so far for this year 100. Now do not forget these are reported cases. The records are also showing that citizens are losing their lives due to domestic violence and this should be a serious concern for not just the relevant authorities but for us all in general. In my humble opinion, we all have a role to play in bringing about change in this area. I am well aware that many have taken a back seat when this type of behaviour erupts around them because of fear for their own lives.

However, if we all adopt this type of attitude it will continue to exist in our society and will become even worse if nothing is done positively about it. We have heard of the difficulty the TTPS has to get people to come forward in dealing with domestic violence issues, but we cannot just stop there. I am appealing first of all to victims to stand up for what is right, you were not meant to be treated in this way. Contact relevant authorities for the necessary help. To our citizens, be your sister and brother’s keeper make a phone call when someone is being abused etc.

To those with the power to put laws in place, do all that is possible to protect victims. We must always help the helpless in situations like these. We need to reach out in a new dimension towards these people in our society. Abuse must stop and we are responsible for making this happen.

ARNOLD GOPEESINGH,

San Juan