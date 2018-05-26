Do we really need sexual harassment legislation?

Calls for sexual harassment legislation have become more vociferous over past months. As well as the expected lobby from gender activists, all three newspapers have editorialised in favour of such a law and several leading citizens have expressed support as well.

The most recent call has come from Industrial Court president Debra Thomas-Felix, who last made headlines for taking legal action against panellists at a conference who asserted that the Industrial Court was biased against employers.

“I respectfully suggest that the best place to start may be with legislation which defines sexual harassment, along with the introduction and the initiation of workplace policies which specifically address behaviour which is unacceptable in the world of work,” said Thomas-Felix at a symposium organised by the National Trade Union Centre (NATUC).

However, good policy is a matter of trade-offs since costs, both fiscal and social, are always attached to passing laws and regulations. So the first question is whether sexual harassment is an issue for the heavy hand of the State or whether responses should be left within the purview of companies and organisations.

Significantly, although there is now empirical data on which a policy response can be based, none of the individuals and groups calling for harassment legislation has seen fit to reference the findings.

The IADB-funded National Women’s Health Survey, based on a sample of 1,079 women, has found that “Sexual harassment (at work, on the job, public transport, and virtual spaces) was experienced by 13 per cent of women.” But the most prevalent type of harassment didn’t happen on the job, but was “in the form of electronic messages with sexual content” —i.e. most women who were harassed were harassed by persons whom they had given their contact information to.

In terms of workplace incidents, 2.1 per cent of women had been asked to perform sexual acts in order to get or keep their jobs, while 0.4 per cent had been asked for sex acts in order to pass a job exam.

Extrapolated to the national population of women aged 15 to 64, this works out to over 9,000 women in the first category and just over 1,800 in the second.

However, these numbers, in reality, are much lower, since it is mostly women in their 20s and 30s who have this kind of untoward experience.

So is sexual harassment prevalent enough to justify legislation? The American scholar Stephen Kinsella notes that “To ask whether a law should be enacted or exist is to ask: is it proper to use force against certain people in certain circumstances?” This is the core principle behind the recent repeal of the child marriage and buggery laws.

Anyone who was against those laws must, on the same basis, ask whether force is justified against men who harass women. It is also worth bearing in mind that the politicians who will pass such legislation have different questions, such as: (1) Will this law win or lose votes for my party; (2) Will it extend the Government’s power?

KEVIN BALDEOSINGH

Freeport