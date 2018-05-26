What we wear must not divide us

The eye which dares to peek at the debate on the controversial hijab row on social media is not to be greeted by a refreshing sight. To the casual observer who was convinced that the only thing which seemingly divided Trinidad and Tobago was its politics, it becomes disturbingly manifest that we are possibly faced with a more ominous cloud of fragmentation. One may even assume that the tirade being engaged on social media points distressingly to a “hijab versus kurta fence,” giving solid competition to an already entrenched “red versus yellow brick wall”.

What is being played out on the multiplicity of Facebook groups reflects poorly on us a nation. It replicates a society carrying apparent deep-rooted antagonism, antipathy and hostility towards each other. The viciousness of the cross-talk makes a mockery of our national anthem, which professes the need for every creed and race to find its equal place. And it pours scorn on our national watchwords, one of which beckons our tolerance towards our diversity.

The issues that arise here are innumerable. In the first instance, one wonders what is the true nature and extent of the relationship that exists between the Ministry of Education and the denominational schools.

A point of curiosity also is whether the ministry has ever taken an active interest in the internal policies of these schools and whether there exists a system to ensure that such policies are consistent with not just national law, but with the times in which we live.

Perhaps, more importantly, is the fact that this matter mirrors our collective inability to manage conflict. In every civilised society, disputes and divergence of opinions sprout intermittently. The true test of any functioning democracy then lies in ensuring that such conflict is not fertilised into full bloom. In this particular case, however, the hijab matter, an otherwise tempest in a teacup, has grown into a cyclone of resentment. And that does not reflect well on our ability to reach compromise in the face of disagreement.

To the reasonable mind, it appeared that a speedy, fair and amicable resolution to this issue was standing on the doorstep and that it should have been engaged with urgency to arrest the avalanche of social media aggression. Clearly, there was a need for the interested parties to meet, to deliberate and to resolve. This has not happened, pointing to a veritable breakdown in communication or to an otherwise deficiency in mediation and arbitration machinery and strategy. Instead, a virtual shouting match has erupted about public versus private rights, constitutional liberties, racism, discrimination, bigotry and intolerance. In the end, there are no winners and an embattled social media citizenry remain at war.

The Ministry of Education, on the very day that the school in question submits a report on the issue, now announces that the matter would be resolved in the court, a glaring admittance that there was no meaningful attempt at conciliation. Furthermore, how does expensive litigation repair a badly bruised educational system?

What is required now is a show of maturity and patriotic spirit that would ensure that this exaggerated melodrama does not add further discolouration upon a rainbow nation already faced with more troubling social ills. This is a time to unite against crime, poverty, unemployment and a crumbling economy. This is not the time to throw jabs at each other, but for unification aimed at finding the collective resolve to ensure the stability of a nation depressed.

ASHVANI MAHABIR,

Cunupia