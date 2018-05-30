BRIDGETOWN, Barbados – Cricket West Indies and telecommunications giants Digicel have severed their sponsorship agreement prematurely, ending a 13-year commercial relationship.
Time for a third political force?
Now is the time to determine if there in need for a third political force!
In 1634, John Milton penned the idiom “was I deceived, or did a sable cloud turn forth her silver lining on the night?” A part of this idiom has been totally ignored, emphasis being placed on the words “silver lining.”
Three hundred and eighty four years later, on the night of May 20, 2018, Mickela Panday—in a silver top accompanied by her Dad, former PM Basdeo Panday—affectionately known as the Silver Fox—reminded the audience at her coming-out political meeting that “behind every cloud there is a silver lining.” I am sure that there was a reason why Mr Milton prefaced these words with, “was I deceived.”
The audience was “over the moon” when asked, “Do you think we should form a political party?” The response, a resounding YES, is to be worked on! Would “over the hill” 20th century politicians be welcomed?
Why was the “meet-and-greet” session seeking approval to form a national political party held in heartland Chaguanas? Could this signal the same-old, same-old type of politics?
“Was I deceived” into thinking that the reality of a political silver lining is an impossibility in a society that cannot appreciate the vital importance of economic diversification but appears to thrive on a diversity that politically separates electors? I hope not! Trinbago needs visionary leaders to foster a sense of belonging to and togetherness in the affairs of our twin island state. Maybe the word “attitude” should be an adjunct to our national watchwords.
Mickela Panday, the ball is in your court.
JOHN HENRY,
Petit Valley
