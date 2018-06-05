Descent into barbarism

We have lost it as a nation. The gruesome death of Ashdale Mc Hutchinson signals that after some doing, we have descended into barbarism. Now this has been building: we have been silently hurting over really, really brutal acts of violence being committed for some time—so whether it’s a random robbery, a kidnapping, or even a fender bender, the anger of the nation has been brewing. Of course, the society has been all the more bitter by the flippance of the present Government in the manner they deal with the public and this ranges from health care, crime, and justice to the latest provocation—the property tax, but that’s another story.

We have grown accustomed to parents being shot in front of their children, women being raped in front of their husbands, and to severed heads left on doorsteps. Some time ago, we all gasped in horror when we heard the story of Vindra Naipaul, but it was just par for the course on the road to mindless numbness, since we all knew that law enforcement will not punish the wrongdoers. So it’s not like the beating, burning, and hog-tying of a man by a group of vigilantes was unexpected.

But as with all things, this marks a checkpoint. Where do we go from here? Let’s hear Father Jason Gordon, Brother Harripersad Maharaj, Inshan Ishmael as they guide us down the road to barbarism.

LYSTRA MARAJH

Glencoe