Prepare to pay property tax

Who is afraid of the reality of the importance of taxation on property? Why is it that the sitting Opposition using property tax as a platform to winning the 2020 general election? Is it because it can be alleged that many families in rural areas have considerable cocoa in the sun regarding building their homes when, where, and how they want? It is wrong to argue that the Government is targeting Indo Trinbagonians over their homes and properties. It can be alleged that many homes should never been constructed at all. But they are there, made of concrete, and some means of property taxation must be adhered to. It is the law of the land.

The pride in owning your own home is part and parcel of Hindu culture. A few rural families might have embarked on just building, secure in the thought that nobody in T&T will check to see what is really happening deep in the countryside. Word of mouth and family agreements regarding home building will be exposed. Pieces of state lands legally given to former Caroni workers may or may not have exchanged hands. The important thing is that people should freely admit to ownership of property and pay the required taxes. Your home is your castle, but even castles use electricity, water, and other goods and services that should be paid for.

Fear of exposure about who owns what should not be politicised. It is an unfair gesture by the Opposition to use the genuine plus factor of home ownership as a means of controlling voting patterns. Nobody can take away what you have built with your own two hands. All that is being asked is for homeowners to be mindful that taxation is necessary for the good of the whole country.

It is never too late to be educated to the fact that on the level of good governance, nothing is for free.

LYNETTE JOSEPH

Diego Martin