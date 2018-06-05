Road work signs needed at O’Meara

As you drive south along O’Meara Road North, Arima, it becomes increasingly precarious as you approach the intersection with the Churchill Roosevelt Highway. As major civil works are being carried out, it continues to be business as usual for road users.

It is pitch black as you approach the intersection, no warning signs and no road markings.

As the day turns into night, you must rely on your head lights, turning your steering in the direction of traffic lights which you glimpse in the distance. A combination of guess, practice, and luck.

Should I contact the Traffic Management Division of MOWT to discuss my concerns with the lack of road signs and markings, TTEC for lighting the area, and the contractor if he is responsible for both? I have been told that I should contact the contractor which makes no sense.

This matter needs urgent attention, more so with the onset of the rainy season.

J KIM