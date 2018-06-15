Crime needs serious joint effort

With all that we are hearing being spent on the problem of the ever-growing crime situation in T&T, the results are far below par.

Our crime epidemic continues to get worse and is expanding to all parts of our country, even our religious houses. Areas that were once peaceful, residents are now complaining of the drastic change that has taken place in a twinkling of an eye. The murders continue along its merry way, a western town with many gunslingers all over the place shooting up establishments.

We have to also deal with an increase of home invasions, robberies in broad daylight, raping of citizens, fear has gripped the land. That is where we are at presently.

When will our politicians and leaders seriously come together and unite with the fight against crime, I mean in a meaningful way? With the previous meetings of the heads of the parties, what have come out of this?

Let us stop the political antics and realise that citizen, men, women and children, are feeling the sting of violence in our country. I am convinced that what we are experiencing can be decreased but it will take us beginning with our leaders putting aside political agendas and “truly” working together. Not just our leaders but our protective services, both the TTPS and the national army.

I declare without hesitation, seeing where crime is in T&T, the army needs to be out there 24/7 assisting the TTPS. What is the issue why we cannot see this massive joint effort by the TTPS and the national army

Please put things in place that this can happen.

Our nation must not only hear sympathising words when a murder etc takes place but must see a positive action after. Confidence, trust and a sense of security need to be restored in this nation.

As citizens, we also have our role to play but the wheel motion must begin from the top aggressively and it will filter down in “the war against crime.” We can do all, but unless we seriously pull together we will be missing the mark. Remember “country comes first.”

ARNOLD GOPEESINGH,

San Juan