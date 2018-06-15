Politicking and the crime surge

We regularly have marches by concerned citizens protesting the rise in crime and criminality throughout the country. They never appear to be biased regarding political affiliation, religion or race. Just normal citizens democratically expressing disappointment and disgust at the rising homicide statics.

I was gobsmacked to hear the Opposition Minister, MP Bhoe Tewarie of Caroni Central, speaking on Hema Ramikissoon’s Morning Brew (CNC3, June 14) as if he had allegedly thrown all caution to the winds and was openly advocating for a UNC demonstration that could allegedly be called an incitement to anarchy.

Was this telephone tirade brought on by the strong show of ministerial force (June 13) and full coverage by social media regarding the ministerial thrust against the criminal elements in Laventille?

Does Minister Tewarie believe that if he calls for a UNC protest march in Caroni Central that he could force the hands of Minister of Security and the police to show equal care for the UNC hotspots?

Why all this allegedly rough sounding rhetoric at the end of the month of Ramadan and the celebration of Eid ul Fitr on June 15? This smacks of disrespect to our Muslim sisters and brothers. Why this call to march close to the annual Labour Day celebrations, June 19. Why the alleged call to arms at the beginning of the long-awaited World Cup on June 15?

If the minister is allegedly playing at politics then he has a very poor sense of timing.

No way am I moving from in front of my TV and some excellent football to look at the UNC score own goals.

Bhoe Tewarie is not the known leader of the Opposition UNC in the year 2018. Or is he?

LYNETTE JOSEPH

Diego Martin