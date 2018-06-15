Eid Mubarak to all Muslims.
What is Laventille’s expectation
For the past two weeks, the word EXPECTATION in relation to crime has been playing in my head. When or wherever in T&T there is an upsurge in crime, mainly murders, the police divisional heads say to the public we have increased patrols in the areas. Question what we the citizenry do to feel safer in our homes, are we to expect a decrease in murders? Is that the expectation of the police?
As of the June 13, the hierarchy of the Ministry of National Security did a walkabout in the Laventille Community from Erica Street to Rock City. What is the expectation after this walkabout? Is it that the Laventille community and surroundings can now break their self-imposed curfews and go about their constitutional right to live and enjoy life in peace?
Please answer or is this all false expectation.
ATHELSTON CLINTON
Arima
