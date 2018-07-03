Doubling the number of Muslims

Last week, the media reported an exchange in Parliament between Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar and Prime Minister Keith Rowley, in which the Ms Persad-Bissessar asked about protection of this country’s Muslims under the Anti-Terrorism Bill, who she said constitute about 12 per cent of the population according to the last census, to which Dr Rowley responded that it was the Government’s responsibility to protect 100 per cent of citizens including the 12 per cent Muslims.

However, the 2011 census recorded Muslims as constituting just five per cent of the national population, which is one per cent down from the 2000 census. The media reports should have corrected this fake news. I myself am rather curious as to why both political leaders are so ready to double the number of Muslims in T&T.

KEVIN BALDEOSINGH

FREEPORT