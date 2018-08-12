Requiem for Sir VS Naipaul

The news that Sir Vidiadhar Surajprasad “Vidia” Naipaul has died leaves a void that supersedes the realm of literature. As our only Nobel Laureate to date, Naipaul’s creative voice encapsulated the colonial and postcolonial experience which extended beyond the Caribbean and his generation.

Naipaul’s 2001 Nobel Prize was the ultimate, and most appropriate, recognition of his global voice which was the formality to establishing his aesthetic as one of the greatest writers of the 20th century. Yet, for all his achievements which shone the spotlight on him for several decades, Naipaul’s life and his works will always be shrouded in a degree of mystery.

Belonging to both Trinidad and India, Naipaul’s complicated and complex origins compelled him to be sympathetically obscure and exceedingly pessimistic, summed up in his 1964 travelogue Area of Darkness which, though focused on the disillusionment of him travelling to India, resonates with the Trinidadian reader for the striking similarities between the postcolonial experiences of both countries.

Much more than this, he embodied the postcolonial ambivalence that seemed to necessarily come with belonging to a former colony.

This ambivalence polarised the critical reception of Naipaul’s literary ethos which was met with admiration and indignation in the same breath. This was the enigma of VS Naipaul, highlighted by his personality long before his 1987 novel The Enigma of Arrival. But his enigmatic personality actually belonged to all of us.

“I am the sum of my books” Naipaul said, in his Nobel Prize acceptance speech. In fact, we are all the sum of his books. When Naipaul put himself into each of his books, he also implicated us in the characters and their stories. For who could forget the carpenter Popo of Miguel Street (1959). Popo was forever building ‘the thing without a name’, a poignant phrase that stuck in the postcolonial imagination of Trinidad and Tobago because at the end of the novel Popo never actually finishes anything he makes.

It is reinforced by another character, the poet Black Wordsworth, who also cannot finish his poem past the first line. Miguel Street was the earliest indication of the cultural mimicry and colonial disillusionment which would become a trademark of Naipaul’s literary oeuvre. This trademark was magnified in Mimic Men (1967) which, written and published on the heels of TT independence, was a scathing perspective on the paralysing effect of a copied political ideology.

The list of iconic characters that Naipaul crafted is exhaustive. But what is most significant is that they each added unique dimensions to our post/colonial experience.

Naipaul’s creative mind held up a mirror to ourselves and forced us to look, as any good piece of literature should do. We are all Popo—trying to build something, or Ralph Singh—giving up innovation in favour of mimicry. Politics is regarded as no less deceptive as it was portrayed in The Suffrage of Elvira (1958). Neither is entrepreneurship which, characterised by Ganesh in The Mystic Masseur (1957), relies on the theme of mimicry and deception to portray his dubious attempts at economic gain. But no other character is as prominent as Mohun Biswas. A House for Mr Biswas (1961) became a worldwide classic and literary staple of Trinidad and Tobago owed in large part to the everyman Mohun Biswas who was inspired by Naipaul’s father.

We are all a bit of Mr Biswas searching for something to call our own. The inevitable misfortunes of Mr Biswas resonates with readers because of the universal theme of striving for success in an unforgiving world.

But Mr Biswas also stood for the rise of the modern nation-state which in being postcolonial, attempted to establish its independence. In this regard, Biswas’ constant failures were representative of the postcolonial nation which was tasked with the responsibility of finding its own place in the world.

Naipaul’s perspective is no less relevant today than it was at the time of his writing which pre-dated Trinidad and Tobago independence and spanned more than a half-century. The death of this larger-than-life writer compels us to critically examine ourselves and how far we have come, and how far we still have to go.

He gave us more than a literary tradition to be proud of. By putting himself and his experiences of growing up in Trinidad into his books he also captured elements of our own character. His unashamed slant made us uncomfortable with ourselves.

As the adage goes, the truth really does hurt. Thus, Naipaul will forever remain enigmatic which is a testament to his perpetual relevance to our postcolonial state of mind. For this reason, in spite of his death, his legacy will live on.

JARREL DE MATA

