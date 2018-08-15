Sir Vidia’s legacy

The news of the death of VS Naipaul jolts global attention upon this Nobel Prize laureate, in terms of his life and legacy. In this vein, the BBC World Network showcased an interview with Newsday’s editor-in-chief Judy Raymond, an apparent source of authority on Naipaul’s relationship with his native land. The interview simplified the perspective that Naipaul endured a love-hate relationship with T&T.

After all, in spite of Naipaul’s communication with his Trinidad relatives and visits to Trinidad, his disparaging remarks about Trinidadian society being backward and insular, have evoked ire from many locals. Indeed, his self-professed labelling as a British author, added lustre to his iconic Trini status as a “neemakharam”—ungrateful prodigal son.

Nevertheless, it may be best for Trinidadians to judge this Nobel laureate on the merit of his books. After all, the global fame that he attracted was borne out of his excellence in propagating both fiction and travel writing, set in the West Indies, the Indian sub-continent, and Africa. In a recent visit to India, as a guest at a literary festival, a frail Naipaul mentioned to the interviewer that he has no great message worthy of saving the world, but ideas worth pondering in his many books. The heritage of Naipaul is therefore best understood by unravelling the richness of his literature.

Firstly, his initial works were fictional accounts of Trinidad that celebrated the tumultuous, colonial challenges of island life. Books like Miguel Street, Mystic Masseur, and Suffrage of Elvira depict a post-War Trinidad in which its communities and people faced a struggle to achieve independence, against the background of Western assimilation. Naipaul’s attention to highlight characters and protagonists drawn from different classes and races, compels his readers to confront notions of identity within a plural society.

Secondly, Naipaul employed satire and variations of Trinidad English—Creole to add authenticity, colour, and validity to local culture. His deft integration of local Creole alongside a more standard version of English, set in a third person narrative, assisted in inspiring many local writers to use somewhat similar strategies. Although other local writers like Samuel Selvon and even CLR James wrote fiction in the colonial period, Naipaul’s characters have forged an endearing appeal, akin to the protagonists formed by Elizabethan writer Charles Dickens.

This may be because his cherished “characters” are not just relatable but can be arguably identified within our local society. For example, Miguel Street’s male characters like masochistic community leader “Hat”, the sneaky playboy “Bogart’ or even the homeless and utterly bored “Man Man” all live amongst us. Upon reading The Mystic Masseur, the reader is subtly drawn into an ill-advised admiration of diabolical ambition, exemplified in “Pundit Ganesh”. Undeniably, just like Ganesh, there are many crooked “mimic men” operating as pundits, priests, and politicians, who live amongst us.

‘A global commentator’

Thirdly, Naipaul’s seminal work, a House for Mr Biswas is important because of its critical portrait of the Indo-Trinidadian diaspora. It adequately hints at the double-standards of the Tulsi clan—a merchant family initially brought to the Caribbean during the Indian Indentureship. While superficially clinging to the dogma of Hindu traditions, the family gradually conforms to West Indian norms as a pragmatic surge to upward social mobility. Although sections of the semi-autobiographical novel are humorous, the book is largely written in solemn pathos, to render prominence to the tormented figure of “Mr Biswas”, who marries into the Tulsi family. This protagonist yearns freedom from controlling relatives. He desires independence and peace, best represented in home ownership. The constant uphill battles Mr Biswas face to gain respect and recognition from his family and community can be paralleled to many of the young men in local society, who resent being marginalised and dictated to by politicians, relatives, and media representations. T&T’s current generation of Mr Biswas remain rebellious and openly defiant towards paternal school policies and oftentimes times indifferent to awkward parenting.

Fourthly, the legacy of Naipaul’s work involves admitting that he was a global commentator. It is therefore important to concede that his influences certainly transcended Trinidad. As an Oxford graduate who travelled the world, he was an intense student of history, who generated a well-informed discourse on foreign cultures through travel-writing. His provocative views on India’s social and economic development were captured in a trilogy of books spanning three decades.

Also, his pedantic attempt to assess the Muslim world was revealed in Beyond Belief. He also dabbled in questions about corrupt governance in post-colonial African states in classic works like In a Free State and a Bend in the River.

To properly evaluate the merit of VS Naipaul, Trinidadians must shed their ethnocentric bias. He should not be compartmentalised as a pin-up paragon of “Trinidad Art”, to be conveniently used as a reference point to glorify the greatness of post-colonial Trinidad. Additionally, the Indian diaspora in the West Indies and abroad must contextualise that Naipaul never professed to be a shining pillar of the Indian community. Naipaul simply remained true to his craft, and pursued no other profession but that of a Writer. I propose that we consider him as a citizen of the world, who used his gift of writing to evoke a plethora of emotions and thoughts. Do not look at his persona to derive comfort. Instead, we may find solace in the way he elicited the spirit of humanity, one page at a time.

Chandradath Madho

Tableland