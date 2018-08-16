PNM takes two steps forward, two back

The criticism of the Prime Minister (PM) will never cease. Some of it can be considered fair, and some unfair and mischievous. That is all a part of the territory and Dr Keith Rowley was aware of this before accepting the portfolio of leader of the People’s National Movement (PNM). Whenever the PNM does something right the Opposition and critics must be mature enough to admit it. When they are wrong we are entitled to highlight it. It adds credibility to what we are saying. They made a number of miscalculations during their tenure in power and they were able to learn from their mistakes and rise above it. The PM made two good political moves recently by approving Gary Griffith as Commissioner of Police, which was also highly approved by many in the public domain. The second good move was the appointment of Mr Stuart Richard Young as the new Minister of National Security, taking over from Edmund Dillon who failed to make a positive impact. None of Dillon’s policies were able to put a dent in crime. These two recent decisions by the PM were considered to be a breath of fresh air.

After making two great decisions with the potential of turning things around in this country they have recently shot themselves in the foot by making two huge miscalculations. The first one was a poorly organised and controversial skit which turned out to be an utter travesty by offending women and many people who are connected to the Hindu faith. Perception is reality in T&T and it definitely sent the wrong message and gave ammunition to the PNM opponents. The poor explanation given by the Communications Minister Stuart Young was that the “skit involving a woman wearing a yellow sari which was ripped off during a PNM family day over the weekend was only a bit of fun.”

The second miscalculation was when Acting Attorney General Fitzgerald Hinds decided to enter Beetham Gardens with absolutely no security to address the flooding that occurred in the area.

Hinds visited the area with councillor Akil Audain to speak with residents who were flooded out on Monday and Tuesday of this week after heavy rainfall. Hinds was given a bath with the floodwaters and told by some of the angry and fed up residents to get out of the area. These two errors in judgment will dominate the headlines for a long time and hurt the reputation of the PNM unless they can manage to find a way to change the subject which is highly unlikely.

SIMON WRIGHT

Chaguanas