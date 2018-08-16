Respect law and order

I was very concerned reading recent news reports that the MP for Laventille West was chased out of a community in his constituency by a band of men who were aggressive and threw muddy water at him. While I respect the right of citizens to voice their frustration, at the same time law and order must be respected. Similar to burning tyres to block roadways, what happened to the honourable minister crossed a line, citizens who are upset should express their anger and frustration within the bounds of civility.

What makes this incident particularly grave, however, are reports that it was incited by a UNC activist in the area. In fact, several videos on social media show some of the “protesters” putting on yellow UNC jerseys during the assault and giving interviews to the press soon after. The incident also seems to have at least implicit support from the party’s leadership as Mr Bhoe Tewarie, a sitting UNC MP, praised the assault on Mr Hinds saying “What started in Beetham will spread. There will be a massive rebellion.”

Our politicians need to be very careful when using these types of tactics. If there is one issue the Government and Opposition should be united on is the use of or threat of violence in politics.

Osei Benn

D’Abadie