Aretha, a blessing to the world

Born out of humble beginnings, I wonder if Aretha’s parents, now deceased, would have ever imagined that the baby they were entrusted with would have impacted the world as she did. This powerful singer with her sensational voice touched lives in every continent.

She began her singing in the church and with the help of her Father, then launched out into the bigger world where her fame and fortune came. I could well imagine the thousands of homes that may have those collections of her albums and do play them once in a while. Those old gospel goodies such as Amazing Grace and hits such as Respect, Spanish Harlem, Think, just naming a few.

With her achievement of 18 Grammy’s and some 75 million records sold worldwide, it tells of the calibre of Aretha. Many artistes who are making it big today and even those who may have gone on were inspired by her singing. To her family members, may God give you the strength in this hour of grief. She is no longer here in the physical but her legacy lives on through her music, and what a blessing it was to the world. RIP, Aretha Franklin.

ARNOLD GOPEESINGH

San Juan