A deal for the purchase of the mothballed ArcelorMittal Iron and Steel Plant by Nu-Iron Unlimited could be in jeopardy as the company has threatened to walk away because of failure to reach...
You are here
Denouncing sari disrobing
It is with deep concern that we view the recent dramatised episode of the disrobing of a woman at the mercy of some gloating men. What a lesson for our youths! What a lesson for our women! What a carrot to dangle to our men!
All concerned citizens are trying hard to build our citizenry with a sense of purpose in life, with consideration for our fellow human beings, and with the valuing of our women. However, this ‘performance’ does the opposite, portraying women in a highly disrespectful manner.
How can we move forward to developed world status when retrograde steps are applauded with no censure from associated adults? We must all denounce this type of insensitivity which tugs at the core of our emotional growth as a people.
ANN-MARIE TAWARI
President, Stri Sevak Sabha
Disclaimer
User comments posted on this website are the sole views and opinions of the comment writer and are not representative of Guardian Media Limited or its staff.
Guardian Media Limited accepts no liability and will not be held accountable for user comments.
Guardian Media Limited reserves the right to remove, to edit or to censor any comments.
Any content which is considered unsuitable, unlawful or offensive, includes personal details, advertises or promotes products, services or websites or repeats previous comments will be removed.
Before posting, please refer to the Community Standards, Terms and conditions and Privacy Policy
User profiles registered through fake social media accounts may be deleted without notice.
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online