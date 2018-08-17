People want results-oriented appointees

In many first world countries, key functionaries are appointed from the bosom of partisan politics—namely by elected officials. Due to space limitations, let us look at the United States of America. It seems that when these elected officials made their hand-picked appointments they wanted results as they promised their constituents a better and safer society.|

Back in 2002, James Hahn elected Democratic Mayor of Los Angeles appointed Bill Bratton, the former NYPD commissioner, as police chief of Los Angeles and chose not to renew Bernard Parks’ second term as Chief of Police. Bratton’s appointment was widely seen as leading to the sharp declines in Los Angeles’ crime rate and improved morale in the Los Angeles Police Department. When Mayor Hahn demitted office in 2005, his successor for the Mayorship, Antonio Ramon Villaraigosa kept Bill Bratton on as Police Chief.

To get a better idea of how Los Angeles has changed since the 1980s, consider the murder rate. In 1980 there were 32.4 homicides for every 100,000 residents; in 2013 there were only 6.3.

In fact, the Los Angeles Police Department reported in 2012 that crime in the city had declined for the tenth consecutive year. Los Angeles has much less violent crime than it once did, but how does it stack up against other major cities? When ranking all US cities with a population of at least 25,000 for violent crime, Los Angeles doesn’t even make the top 100. Violent crime in large cities has decreased across the country, and Los Angeles’ rate is below the national average. Today, the 30 US cities with the highest murder rates are mostly mid-sized metropolitan areas or smaller urban centres adjacent to large cities. To make a more even comparison, let’s look at the country’s ten most populated cities. Using data from the most recent FBI uniform crime report to rank cities from highest to lowest, Los Angeles is near the bottom, ranking seventh for violent and property crime rates—behind cities like Dallas, San Antonio, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Houston, and Chicago.

Violent crime in New York City has been dropping since 1991 and, as of 2017, is among the lowest of major cities in the United States. In 2017, there were 290 homicides, the lowest number since the 1940s.

The mayors during this period starting with David Dinkins (1990-1993), then Rudolph Giuliani (1994-2001), then Michael Bloomberg (2002-2013), and now Bill DeBlasio (2014-present) all hand-pickked their commissioners of police.

Crime rates spiked in the 1980s and early 1990s as the crack epidemic hit the city. According to a 2015 ranking of 50 cities by The Economist , New York was the 10th overall safest major city in the world, as well as the 28th safest in personal safety.

During the 1990s the New York City Police Department (NYPD) adopted CompStat, broken windows policing and other strategies in a major effort to reduce crime.

The current NYC Police Commissioner is James P O’Neill, who was appointed by Mayor Bill de Blasio and took office on September 19, 2016. The longest serving Commissioner was Raymond W Kelly who served for 13 years in two separate appointments (1992–1994, 2002–2013), under Mayors David Dinkins and Michael Bloomberg, respectively.

On October 16, 1992, Mayor Dinkins appointed Kelly as the 37th Police Commissioner of the City of New York. Kelly took over a police department that was 11.5 per cent black, in a city with an over 25 per cent black population. At 9 am on his first full day as Police Commissioner, Kelly was on the “black-owned” radio station WLIB for 40 minutes talking to host Art Whaley, as well as callers, to discuss minority recruitment. He showed himself a master of outreach and even attended black church services in an effort to recruit minority policemen.

The national decline in both violent crime and property crime began in 1993, during the early months of Raymond Kelly’s commissioner-ship under Dinkins. A firm believer in community policing, Kelly helped spur the decline in New York by instituting the Safe Streets, Safe City programme, which put thousands more cops on the streets, where they would be visible to and able to get to know and interact with local communities. As the 37th Commissioner, he also pursued quality of life issues, such as the “squeegee men” that had become a sign of decay in the city. The murder rate in New York city had declined from its 1990 mid-Dinkins administration historic high of 2,254 to 1,927, when Kelly left in 1994, and continued to plummet even more steeply under Mayors Giuliani and Bloomberg. The decline continued when Kelly returned as commissioner under Mayor Bloomberg in 2002–2013.

How much deeper into politics can we get than that? People want results-oriented folks.

“Facts are stubborn things; and whatever may be our wishes, our inclinations, or the dictates of our passions, they cannot alter the state of facts and evidence” (John Adams). Congrats Captain Griffith, leave a trail for others to follow.

STANLEY D’HURIEUX

St Augustine